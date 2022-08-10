Prime Industrie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 51.82% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 51.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 3475% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.
Prime Industrie shares closed at 5.46 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.01% returns over the last 6 months and -37.53% over the last 12 months.
|Prime Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|0.70
|0.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|0.70
|0.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.09
|0.46
|0.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|-0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.25
|0.06
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.25
|0.06
|Interest
|0.10
|0.22
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.02
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.02
|0.00
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|7.86
|7.86
|7.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited