Prime Industrie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 51.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 51.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 3475% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Prime Industrie shares closed at 5.46 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.01% returns over the last 6 months and -37.53% over the last 12 months.