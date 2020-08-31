Prime Industrie Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 129.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2020 up 129.49% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020 down 17.14% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019.
Prime Industrie shares closed at 0.81 on August 27, 2020 (BSE)
|Prime Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.36
|0.69
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.36
|0.69
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.27
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.61
|0.09
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.61
|0.09
|Interest
|0.03
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.51
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.51
|-0.03
|Tax
|--
|-0.05
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.56
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.56
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|7.86
|7.86
|7.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.04
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.04
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.04
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.04
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am