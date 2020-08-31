Prime Industrie Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 129.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2020 up 129.49% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020 down 17.14% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019.

Prime Industrie shares closed at 0.81 on August 27, 2020 (BSE)