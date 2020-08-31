172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|prime-industrie-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-0-36-crore-up-129-49-y-o-y-5776031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prime Industrie Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 129.49% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2020 up 129.49% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020 down 17.14% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019.

Prime Industrie shares closed at 0.81 on August 27, 2020 (BSE)

Prime Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.360.690.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.360.690.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.27----
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.050.060.05
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.020.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.610.09
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.610.09
Interest0.030.100.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.51-0.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.030.51-0.03
Tax---0.05--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.56-0.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.56-0.03
Equity Share Capital7.867.867.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.020.04-0.04
Diluted EPS-0.020.04-0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.020.04-0.04
Diluted EPS-0.020.04-0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Prime Industrie #Prime Industries #Results #Vanaspati & Oils

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.