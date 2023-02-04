 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prime Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 22.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 22.57% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 243.8% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 363.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Prime Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.35 0.72 0.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.35 0.72 0.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.04 0.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.05
Depreciation -- 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.02 0.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 0.61 -0.11
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 0.61 -0.11
Interest 0.03 0.05 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.26 0.56 -0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.26 0.56 -0.18
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.26 0.56 -0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.26 0.56 -0.18
Equity Share Capital 7.86 7.86 7.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.36 -0.12
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.36 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 0.36 -0.12
Diluted EPS 0.17 0.36 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
