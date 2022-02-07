Prime Industrie Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 114.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2021 up 114.93% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 534.48% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Prime Industrie shares closed at 7.82 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.53% returns over the last 6 months