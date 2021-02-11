Prime Industrie Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 7.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 7.59% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 43.14% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Prime Industrie shares closed at 3.10 on February 03, 2021 (BSE)