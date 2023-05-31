Prime Focus Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore, down 74.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore in March 2023 down 74.06% from Rs. 36.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2023 down 104.75% from Rs. 259.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2023 down 62.51% from Rs. 31.18 crore in March 2022.

Prime Focus shares closed at 96.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 32.04% over the last 12 months.