Prime Focus Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore, down 74.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore in March 2023 down 74.06% from Rs. 36.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2023 down 104.75% from Rs. 259.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2023 down 62.51% from Rs. 31.18 crore in March 2022.
Prime Focus shares closed at 96.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 32.04% over the last 12 months.
|Prime Focus
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.45
|7.24
|36.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.45
|7.24
|36.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.16
|0.98
|4.54
|Depreciation
|7.93
|8.12
|14.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.60
|4.15
|12.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.24
|-6.01
|4.97
|Other Income
|10.00
|8.04
|11.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.76
|2.03
|16.73
|Interest
|5.51
|4.89
|7.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.76
|-2.86
|8.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|250.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.76
|-2.86
|259.16
|Tax
|10.55
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.30
|-2.86
|259.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.30
|-2.86
|259.16
|Equity Share Capital
|29.95
|29.95
|29.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.10
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.10
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.10
|8.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.10
|8.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited