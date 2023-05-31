English
    Prime Focus Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore, down 74.06% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.45 crore in March 2023 down 74.06% from Rs. 36.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.30 crore in March 2023 down 104.75% from Rs. 259.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2023 down 62.51% from Rs. 31.18 crore in March 2022.

    Prime Focus shares closed at 96.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 32.04% over the last 12 months.

    Prime Focus
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.457.2436.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.457.2436.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.160.984.54
    Depreciation7.938.1214.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.604.1512.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.24-6.014.97
    Other Income10.008.0411.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.762.0316.73
    Interest5.514.897.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.76-2.868.96
    Exceptional Items----250.20
    P/L Before Tax-1.76-2.86259.16
    Tax10.55----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.30-2.86259.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.30-2.86259.16
    Equity Share Capital29.9529.9529.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-0.100.30
    Diluted EPS-0.41-0.100.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-0.108.66
    Diluted EPS-0.41-0.108.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am