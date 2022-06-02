 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prime Focus Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.44 crore, up 26.23% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.44 crore in March 2022 up 26.23% from Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.16 crore in March 2022 up 16243.5% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.18 crore in March 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 25.90 crore in March 2021.

Prime Focus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Prime Focus shares closed at 80.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 31.89% over the last 12 months.

Prime Focus
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.44 34.13 24.80
Other Operating Income -- -- 4.07
Total Income From Operations 36.44 34.13 28.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.54 4.37 3.76
Depreciation 14.45 16.91 15.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.48 10.97 9.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.97 1.88 0.20
Other Income 11.76 14.26 10.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.73 16.14 10.43
Interest 7.77 8.71 8.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.96 7.43 1.59
Exceptional Items 250.20 -- --
P/L Before Tax 259.16 7.43 1.59
Tax -- -0.11 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 259.16 7.55 1.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 259.16 7.55 1.59
Equity Share Capital 29.95 29.92 29.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 0.25 0.05
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.25 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.66 0.25 0.05
Diluted EPS 8.49 0.25 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:00 am
