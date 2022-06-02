Prime Focus Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.44 crore, up 26.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.44 crore in March 2022 up 26.23% from Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.16 crore in March 2022 up 16243.5% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.18 crore in March 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 25.90 crore in March 2021.

Prime Focus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Prime Focus shares closed at 80.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.40% returns over the last 6 months and 31.89% over the last 12 months.