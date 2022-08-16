Prime Focus Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore, down 50.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore in June 2022 down 50.74% from Rs. 15.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.73 crore in June 2022 down 18.78% from Rs. 9.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2022 down 71.24% from Rs. 15.16 crore in June 2021.

Prime Focus shares closed at 72.60 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.19% returns over the last 6 months and 34.20% over the last 12 months.