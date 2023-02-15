Prime Focus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, down 78.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in December 2022 down 78.79% from Rs. 34.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 137.91% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 down 69.29% from Rs. 33.05 crore in December 2021.