Prime Focus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, down 78.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in December 2022 down 78.79% from Rs. 34.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 137.91% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 down 69.29% from Rs. 33.05 crore in December 2021.

Prime Focus
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.24 16.21 34.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.24 16.21 34.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.98 1.04 4.37
Depreciation 8.12 8.40 16.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.15 9.71 10.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.01 -2.93 1.88
Other Income 8.04 11.03 14.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.03 8.10 16.14
Interest 4.89 6.66 8.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.86 1.44 7.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.86 1.44 7.43
Tax -- -- -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.86 1.44 7.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.86 1.44 7.55
Equity Share Capital 29.95 29.95 29.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.05 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.05 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.05 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.05 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited