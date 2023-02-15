Prime Focus Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, down 78.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in December 2022 down 78.79% from Rs. 34.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 137.91% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2022 down 69.29% from Rs. 33.05 crore in December 2021.
Prime Focus shares closed at 73.80 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and -13.79% over the last 12 months.
|Prime Focus
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.24
|16.21
|34.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.24
|16.21
|34.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.98
|1.04
|4.37
|Depreciation
|8.12
|8.40
|16.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.15
|9.71
|10.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.01
|-2.93
|1.88
|Other Income
|8.04
|11.03
|14.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.03
|8.10
|16.14
|Interest
|4.89
|6.66
|8.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.86
|1.44
|7.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.86
|1.44
|7.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.86
|1.44
|7.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.86
|1.44
|7.55
|Equity Share Capital
|29.95
|29.95
|29.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited