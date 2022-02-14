Prime Focus Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore, up 50.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore in December 2021 up 50.97% from Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021 down 90.06% from Rs. 75.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.05 crore in December 2021 down 70.38% from Rs. 111.58 crore in December 2020.

Prime Focus EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.54 in December 2020.

Prime Focus shares closed at 90.10 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.60% returns over the last 6 months and 83.32% over the last 12 months.