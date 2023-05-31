English
    Prime Focus Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,435.48 crore, up 30.66% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,435.48 crore in March 2023 up 30.66% from Rs. 1,098.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.16 crore in March 2023 up 282.3% from Rs. 90.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 532.33 crore in March 2023 up 53.49% from Rs. 346.81 crore in March 2022.

    Prime Focus EPS has increased to Rs. 6.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2022.

    Prime Focus shares closed at 96.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 32.04% over the last 12 months.

    Prime Focus
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,426.161,104.121,098.66
    Other Operating Income9.331.82--
    Total Income From Operations1,435.481,105.941,098.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost779.49732.26617.05
    Depreciation157.35101.72123.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses219.17185.06162.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax279.4886.89196.42
    Other Income95.5070.1927.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax374.98157.08223.75
    Interest132.3187.80101.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax242.6769.28122.30
    Exceptional Items-----153.41
    P/L Before Tax242.6769.28-31.10
    Tax52.2027.3958.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities190.4741.89-89.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period190.4741.89-89.89
    Minority Interest-26.31-25.54-0.16
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates164.1616.36-90.05
    Equity Share Capital29.9529.9529.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.361.40-3.00
    Diluted EPS6.241.37-3.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.361.40-3.00
    Diluted EPS6.241.37-3.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Prime Focus #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:44 pm