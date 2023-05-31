Prime Focus Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,435.48 crore, up 30.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,435.48 crore in March 2023 up 30.66% from Rs. 1,098.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.16 crore in March 2023 up 282.3% from Rs. 90.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 532.33 crore in March 2023 up 53.49% from Rs. 346.81 crore in March 2022.

Prime Focus EPS has increased to Rs. 6.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2022.

Prime Focus shares closed at 96.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 32.04% over the last 12 months.