Prime Focus Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.66 crore, up 58.93% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,098.66 crore in March 2022 up 58.93% from Rs. 691.30 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.05 crore in March 2022 down 284.62% from Rs. 23.41 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.81 crore in March 2022 up 82.45% from Rs. 190.08 crore in March 2021.
Prime Focus shares closed at 73.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.38% returns over the last 6 months and 17.78% over the last 12 months.
|Prime Focus
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,098.66
|852.23
|693.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|-1.95
|Total Income From Operations
|1,098.66
|852.23
|691.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|617.05
|524.75
|405.44
|Depreciation
|123.06
|100.11
|133.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|162.14
|128.77
|118.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|196.42
|98.61
|34.36
|Other Income
|27.33
|17.47
|22.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|223.75
|116.08
|56.59
|Interest
|101.44
|98.59
|68.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|122.30
|17.49
|-11.84
|Exceptional Items
|-153.41
|--
|0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.10
|17.49
|-11.73
|Tax
|58.79
|28.89
|16.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-89.89
|-11.40
|-27.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-89.89
|-11.40
|-27.92
|Minority Interest
|-0.16
|-0.59
|4.51
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-90.05
|-11.99
|-23.41
|Equity Share Capital
|29.95
|29.92
|29.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|-0.38
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|-0.38
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.00
|-0.38
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-3.00
|-0.38
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited