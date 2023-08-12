Prime Focus Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,210.29 crore, up 17.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,210.29 crore in June 2023 up 17.72% from Rs. 1,028.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.10 crore in June 2023 down 50.55% from Rs. 45.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.66 crore in June 2023 down 8.32% from Rs. 230.87 crore in June 2022.

Prime Focus shares closed at 93.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.55% returns over the last 6 months and 29.12% over the last 12 months.