    Prime Focus Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,210.29 crore, up 17.72% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,210.29 crore in June 2023 up 17.72% from Rs. 1,028.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.10 crore in June 2023 down 50.55% from Rs. 45.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.66 crore in June 2023 down 8.32% from Rs. 230.87 crore in June 2022.

    Prime Focus shares closed at 93.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.55% returns over the last 6 months and 29.12% over the last 12 months.

    Prime Focus
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,210.291,426.161,028.15
    Other Operating Income--9.33--
    Total Income From Operations1,210.291,435.481,028.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost829.25779.49670.76
    Depreciation124.80157.35101.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses227.99219.17187.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.26279.4868.97
    Other Income58.6195.5060.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.86374.98129.81
    Interest155.67132.31100.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-68.80242.6729.07
    Exceptional Items-----57.19
    P/L Before Tax-68.80242.67-28.12
    Tax3.2952.2020.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-72.09190.47-48.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-72.09190.47-48.82
    Minority Interest4.00-26.313.59
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-68.10164.16-45.23
    Equity Share Capital29.9529.9529.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.416.36-1.63
    Diluted EPS-2.416.24-1.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.416.36-1.63
    Diluted EPS-2.416.24-1.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

