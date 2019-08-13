Prime Focus Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 664.49 crore, up 9.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 664.49 crore in June 2019 up 9.21% from Rs. 608.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.79 crore in June 2019 down 451.93% from Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.22 crore in June 2019 down 2.13% from Rs. 112.62 crore in June 2018.

Prime Focus shares closed at 40.30 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.16% returns over the last 6 months and -48.23% over the last 12 months.