Prime Focus Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 852.23 crore, up 44.88% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Focus are:
Net Sales at Rs 852.23 crore in December 2021 up 44.88% from Rs. 588.24 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021 up 53.39% from Rs. 25.73 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.19 crore in December 2021 up 98.03% from Rs. 109.17 crore in December 2020.
Prime Focus shares closed at 83.45 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|Prime Focus
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|852.23
|772.56
|588.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|852.23
|772.56
|588.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|524.75
|456.85
|402.35
|Depreciation
|100.11
|95.81
|93.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|128.77
|148.02
|138.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|98.61
|71.89
|-46.22
|Other Income
|17.47
|7.83
|61.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|116.08
|79.71
|15.37
|Interest
|98.59
|95.02
|65.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.49
|-15.30
|-50.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-27.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|17.49
|-42.41
|-49.89
|Tax
|28.89
|4.51
|-15.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.40
|-46.92
|-33.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.40
|-46.92
|-33.93
|Minority Interest
|-0.59
|-0.12
|8.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.99
|-47.04
|-25.73
|Equity Share Capital
|29.92
|29.92
|29.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-1.57
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-1.57
|-1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-1.57
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-1.57
|-1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited