Prime Focus Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 852.23 crore, up 44.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 852.23 crore in December 2021 up 44.88% from Rs. 588.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.99 crore in December 2021 up 53.39% from Rs. 25.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.19 crore in December 2021 up 98.03% from Rs. 109.17 crore in December 2020.

Prime Focus shares closed at 83.45 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)