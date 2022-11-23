Prime Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 68.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 68.53% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 51.25% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 45.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Prime Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

Prime Capital shares closed at 5.00 on January 04, 2019 (BSE)