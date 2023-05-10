English
    Prime Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 354.49% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Capital Market are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 354.49% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 70.66% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Prime Capital shares closed at 5.00 on January 04, 2019 (BSE)

    Prime Capital Market
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.18---0.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.18---0.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.010.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.03-0.15
    Other Income--0.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.00-0.15
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.00-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.00-0.15
    Tax-0.010.00-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.00-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.00-0.13
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.00-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.04---0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.00-0.13
    Diluted EPS-0.04---0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm