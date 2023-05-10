Prime Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 354.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 354.49% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 70.66% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Prime Capital shares closed at 5.00 on January 04, 2019 (BSE)