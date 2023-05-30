English
    Prima Plastics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.90 crore, up 11.76% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prima Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.90 crore in March 2023 up 11.76% from Rs. 33.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2023 up 1220.17% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2023 up 373.1% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

    Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.

    Prima Plastics shares closed at 143.70 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.03% returns over the last 6 months and 67.38% over the last 12 months.

    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.9043.1233.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.9043.1233.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.5129.7321.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.220.090.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.52-3.801.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.454.022.98
    Depreciation2.161.170.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.888.606.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.213.310.47
    Other Income2.490.230.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.703.540.61
    Interest1.261.140.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.452.39-0.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.452.39-0.19
    Tax-0.040.840.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.491.55-0.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.491.55-0.31
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.171.41-0.28
    Diluted EPS3.171.41-0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.171.41-0.28
    Diluted EPS3.171.41-0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
