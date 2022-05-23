 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prima Plastics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.02 crore, up 25.89% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prima Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.02 crore in March 2022 up 25.89% from Rs. 26.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 111.28% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 68.2% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2021.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 89.85 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -16.50% over the last 12 months.

Prima Plastics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.02 33.97 26.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.02 33.97 26.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.52 23.16 17.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.09 0.06 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.07 -0.34 -0.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.98 3.01 3.23
Depreciation 0.84 0.83 0.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.07 6.29 5.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.47 0.95 0.49
Other Income 0.14 0.11 3.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.61 1.06 3.74
Interest 0.80 0.70 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 0.36 3.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 0.36 3.48
Tax 0.12 0.14 0.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.31 0.22 2.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.31 0.22 2.76
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 0.20 2.51
Diluted EPS -0.28 0.20 2.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 0.20 2.51
Diluted EPS -0.28 0.20 2.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Prima Plastics #Results
first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
