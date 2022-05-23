Prima Plastics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.02 crore, up 25.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.02 crore in March 2022 up 25.89% from Rs. 26.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 111.28% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 68.2% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2021.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 89.85 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -16.50% over the last 12 months.