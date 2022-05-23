Prima Plastics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.02 crore, up 25.89% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prima Plastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.02 crore in March 2022 up 25.89% from Rs. 26.23 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 down 111.28% from Rs. 2.76 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 68.2% from Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2021.
Prima Plastics shares closed at 89.85 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -16.50% over the last 12 months.
|Prima Plastics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.02
|33.97
|26.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.02
|33.97
|26.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.52
|23.16
|17.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.06
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.07
|-0.34
|-0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.98
|3.01
|3.23
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.83
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.07
|6.29
|5.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.95
|0.49
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.11
|3.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.61
|1.06
|3.74
|Interest
|0.80
|0.70
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.36
|3.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|0.36
|3.48
|Tax
|0.12
|0.14
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|0.22
|2.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|0.22
|2.76
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.20
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|0.20
|2.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.20
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|0.20
|2.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
