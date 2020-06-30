Prima Plastics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.97 crore, down 19.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.97 crore in March 2020 down 19.87% from Rs. 32.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020 down 48.82% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2020 down 39.67% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2019.

Prima Plastics EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.28 in March 2019.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 39.40 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -31.24% returns over the last 6 months and -45.39% over the last 12 months.