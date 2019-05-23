Prima Plastics Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.41 crore, up 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.41 crore in March 2019 up 15.74% from Rs. 28.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2019 down 24.87% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2019 down 20.22% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2018.

Prima Plastics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.03 in March 2018.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 80.85 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.31% returns over the last 6 months and -48.36% over the last 12 months.