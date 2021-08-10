Prima Plastics Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.12 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.12 crore in June 2021 up 28.92% from Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021 down 45.55% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021 down 833.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 131.85 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.53% returns over the last 6 months and 108.46% over the last 12 months.