Prima Plastics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.12 crore, up 26.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.12 crore in December 2022 up 26.95% from Rs. 33.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 597.38% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2022 up 149.21% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.