Prima Plastics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.12 crore, up 26.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.12 crore in December 2022 up 26.95% from Rs. 33.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 597.38% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2022 up 149.21% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 106.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.67% returns over the last 6 months and 15.97% over the last 12 months.