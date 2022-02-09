Prima Plastics Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.97 crore, up 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.97 crore in December 2021 up 16.3% from Rs. 29.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 down 80.11% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021 down 27.31% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2020.

Prima Plastics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2020.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 99.70 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)