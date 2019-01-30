Prima Plastics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore, up 38.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.56 crore in December 2018 up 38.44% from Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018 down 43.85% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2018 up 2.68% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2017.

Prima Plastics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2017.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 87.60 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.09% returns over the last 6 months and -60.67% over the last 12 months.