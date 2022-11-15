English
    Prima Plastics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.71 crore, up 38.9% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prima Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.71 crore in September 2022 up 38.9% from Rs. 34.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2022 up 74.84% from Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.85 crore in September 2022 up 151.07% from Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2021.

    Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.38 in September 2021.

    Prima Plastics shares closed at 86.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and -17.71% over the last 12 months.

    Prima Plastics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.7132.7434.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.7132.7434.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.6722.2621.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.040.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.69-1.020.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.744.394.09
    Depreciation1.391.341.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.186.116.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.30-0.381.02
    Other Income0.160.05--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.46-0.331.02
    Interest1.160.840.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.30-1.170.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.30-1.170.55
    Tax-0.260.370.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.56-1.550.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.56-1.550.44
    Minority Interest-0.16-0.10-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.171.622.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.58-0.022.62
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.160.072.38
    Diluted EPS4.160.072.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.160.072.38
    Diluted EPS4.160.072.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

