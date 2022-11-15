Prima Plastics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.71 crore, up 38.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.71 crore in September 2022 up 38.9% from Rs. 34.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2022 up 74.84% from Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.85 crore in September 2022 up 151.07% from Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2021.

Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.38 in September 2021.