Prima Plastics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.71 crore, up 38.9% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:43 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prima Plastics are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.71 crore in September 2022 up 38.9% from Rs. 34.35 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2022 up 74.84% from Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.85 crore in September 2022 up 151.07% from Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2021.
Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.38 in September 2021.
|Prima Plastics shares closed at 86.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and -17.71% over the last 12 months.
|Prima Plastics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.71
|32.74
|34.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.71
|32.74
|34.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.67
|22.26
|21.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|0.04
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.69
|-1.02
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.74
|4.39
|4.09
|Depreciation
|1.39
|1.34
|1.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.18
|6.11
|6.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.30
|-0.38
|1.02
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.46
|-0.33
|1.02
|Interest
|1.16
|0.84
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.30
|-1.17
|0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.30
|-1.17
|0.55
|Tax
|-0.26
|0.37
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.56
|-1.55
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.56
|-1.55
|0.44
|Minority Interest
|-0.16
|-0.10
|-0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.17
|1.62
|2.23
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.58
|-0.02
|2.62
|Equity Share Capital
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.16
|0.07
|2.38
|Diluted EPS
|4.16
|0.07
|2.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.16
|0.07
|2.38
|Diluted EPS
|4.16
|0.07
|2.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited