Prima Plastics Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.82 crore, down 1.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.82 crore in September 2020 down 1.54% from Rs. 31.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2020 up 139.37% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.15 crore in September 2020 up 68.85% from Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2019.

Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.92 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2019.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 67.80 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 130.22% returns over the last 6 months and 9.35% over the last 12 months.