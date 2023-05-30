Prima Plastics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.39 crore, up 18.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.39 crore in March 2023 up 18.57% from Rs. 45.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2023 up 248.98% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2023 up 196.68% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2022.

Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2022.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 143.70 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.03% returns over the last 6 months and 67.38% over the last 12 months.