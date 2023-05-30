English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prima Plastics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.39 crore, up 18.57% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prima Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.39 crore in March 2023 up 18.57% from Rs. 45.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2023 up 248.98% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2023 up 196.68% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2022.

    Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 5.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2022.

    Prima Plastics shares closed at 143.70 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.03% returns over the last 6 months and 67.38% over the last 12 months.

    Prima Plastics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.3956.8945.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.3956.8945.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.1238.4129.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.220.090.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.07-4.460.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.634.953.78
    Depreciation2.621.951.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.8010.088.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.075.872.28
    Other Income0.020.150.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.096.022.36
    Interest1.331.230.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.754.781.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.754.781.51
    Tax1.341.480.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.413.310.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.413.310.79
    Minority Interest-0.44-0.18-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.202.071.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.175.201.77
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.614.731.61
    Diluted EPS5.614.731.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.614.731.61
    Diluted EPS5.614.731.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Prima Plastics #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 01:35 pm