Prima Plastics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.88 crore, up 22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.88 crore in March 2022 up 22% from Rs. 37.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022 down 47.82% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2022 down 32.52% from Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2021.

Prima Plastics EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in March 2021.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 89.85 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.17% returns over the last 6 months and -16.50% over the last 12 months.