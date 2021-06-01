Prima Plastics Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.60 crore, up 13.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.60 crore in March 2021 up 13.2% from Rs. 33.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2021 down 6.72% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2021 up 28.3% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2020.

Prima Plastics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2020.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 105.25 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 41.37% returns over the last 6 months and 228.39% over the last 12 months.