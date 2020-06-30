App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prima Plastics Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.22 crore, down 17.51% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prima Plastics are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.22 crore in March 2020 down 17.51% from Rs. 40.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2020 up 171.85% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2020 up 16.81% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2019.

Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 39.40 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -31.24% returns over the last 6 months and -45.39% over the last 12 months.

Prima Plastics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations33.2233.8140.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations33.2233.8140.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials18.9418.3423.98
Purchase of Traded Goods0.230.160.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.951.902.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.953.903.44
Depreciation1.211.281.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.896.067.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.942.162.26
Other Income0.030.140.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.962.302.39
Interest0.460.440.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.511.861.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.511.861.70
Tax0.350.511.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.161.360.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.161.360.70
Minority Interest-0.07-0.10-0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.551.340.75
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.632.601.34
Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----78.02
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.302.37--
Diluted EPS3.302.37--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.302.37--
Diluted EPS3.302.37--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Prima Plastics #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.