Prima Plastics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.63 crore, up 24.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.63 crore in June 2023 up 24.11% from Rs. 32.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2023 up 13863.76% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2023 up 496.04% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022.

Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 164.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.90% returns over the last 6 months and 90.54% over the last 12 months.