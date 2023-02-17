Prima Plastics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.89 crore, up 29.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.89 crore in December 2022 up 29.44% from Rs. 43.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 88.17% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2022 up 107.55% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021.