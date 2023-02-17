English
    Prima Plastics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.89 crore, up 29.44% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prima Plastics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.89 crore in December 2022 up 29.44% from Rs. 43.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 88.17% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2022 up 107.55% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021.

    Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in December 2021.

    Prima Plastics shares closed at 109.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.76% returns over the last 6 months and 18.67% over the last 12 months.

    Prima Plastics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.8947.7143.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.8947.7143.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.4129.6728.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.120.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.46-0.690.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.954.743.68
    Depreciation1.951.391.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.088.187.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.874.302.49
    Other Income0.150.16--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.024.462.49
    Interest1.231.160.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.783.301.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.783.301.73
    Tax1.48-0.260.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.313.561.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.313.561.23
    Minority Interest-0.18-0.16-0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.071.171.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.204.582.76
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.734.162.51
    Diluted EPS4.734.162.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.734.162.51
    Diluted EPS4.734.162.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am