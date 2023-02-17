Prima Plastics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.89 crore, up 29.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.89 crore in December 2022 up 29.44% from Rs. 43.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 up 88.17% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2022 up 107.55% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021.

Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in December 2021.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 109.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.76% returns over the last 6 months and 18.67% over the last 12 months.