Prima Plastics Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.95 crore, up 18.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.95 crore in December 2021 up 18.56% from Rs. 37.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021 down 51.58% from Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021 down 18.82% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2020.

Prima Plastics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.19 in December 2020.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 99.70 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and 26.68% over the last 12 months.