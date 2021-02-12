Prima Plastics Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore, up 9.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore in December 2020 up 9.64% from Rs. 33.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2020 up 119.47% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2020 up 32.12% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2019.

Prima Plastics EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.37 in December 2019.

Prima Plastics shares closed at 77.95 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)