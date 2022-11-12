 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prima Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 52.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prima Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in September 2022 down 52.92% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 127.43% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 91.09% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

Prima Ind shares closed at 19.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.44% returns over the last 6 months and -16.00% over the last 12 months.

Prima Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.74 2.02 3.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.74 2.02 3.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.15 -0.04 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.39 0.35 0.40
Depreciation 0.25 0.23 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.41 1.43 2.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 0.06 0.81
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 0.06 0.81
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 0.06 0.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 0.06 0.81
Tax -- -- 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 0.06 0.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 0.06 0.58
Equity Share Capital 10.79 10.79 10.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.06 0.53
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.06 0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.06 0.53
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.06 0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 12, 2022
