Prima Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 52.92% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prima Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in September 2022 down 52.92% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 127.43% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 91.09% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.
Prima Ind shares closed at 19.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.44% returns over the last 6 months and -16.00% over the last 12 months.
|Prima Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.74
|2.02
|3.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.74
|2.02
|3.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.15
|-0.04
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.35
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.23
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.41
|1.43
|2.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.06
|0.81
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.06
|0.81
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.06
|0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.06
|0.81
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.06
|0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.06
|0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|10.79
|10.79
|10.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.06
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.06
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.06
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.06
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited