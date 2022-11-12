English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prima Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 52.92% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prima Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in September 2022 down 52.92% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 127.43% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 91.09% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

    Prima Ind shares closed at 19.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.44% returns over the last 6 months and -16.00% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Prima Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.742.023.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.742.023.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.15-0.040.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.350.40
    Depreciation0.250.230.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.411.432.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.160.060.81
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.160.060.81
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.160.060.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.160.060.81
    Tax----0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.160.060.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.160.060.58
    Equity Share Capital10.7910.7910.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.060.53
    Diluted EPS-0.150.060.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.060.53
    Diluted EPS-0.150.060.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Prima Ind #Prima Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm