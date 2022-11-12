Prima Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 52.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in September 2022 down 52.92% from Rs. 3.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 down 127.43% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 91.09% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

Prima Ind shares closed at 19.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.44% returns over the last 6 months and -16.00% over the last 12 months.