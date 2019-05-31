Prima Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, down 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in March 2019 down 14.32% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019 up 68.8% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019 up 48.98% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.

Prima Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2018.

Prima Ind shares closed at 7.30 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)