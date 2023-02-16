Prima Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, down 54.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 54.73% from Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 91.18% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

Prima Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.

Prima Ind shares closed at 16.95 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.49% returns over the last 6 months and -36.28% over the last 12 months.