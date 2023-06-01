Prima Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 70.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in March 2023 down 70.27% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 up 117.55% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 124.23% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.

Prima Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.69 in March 2022.

Prima Ind shares closed at 16.45 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.16% returns over the last 6 months and -55.84% over the last 12 months.