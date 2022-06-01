 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prima Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 0.38% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prima Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in March 2022 up 0.38% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 371.38% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022 down 299.12% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.

Prima Ind shares closed at 29.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.10% returns over the last 6 months and 41.46% over the last 12 months.

Prima Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.96 5.17 4.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.96 5.17 4.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.16 -- 5.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.27 0.07 0.43
Power & Fuel -- 1.41 --
Employees Cost 0.64 0.37 0.61
Depreciation 0.23 0.20 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 2.50 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.27 -- -2.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.61 0.63 0.87
Other Income 0.11 -- 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.50 0.63 0.95
Interest 0.06 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.56 0.63 0.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.56 0.63 0.95
Tax 0.34 0.23 -0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.90 0.40 1.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.90 0.40 1.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.90 0.40 1.07
Equity Share Capital 10.79 10.79 10.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.69 0.58 0.99
Diluted EPS -2.69 0.58 0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.69 0.58 0.99
Diluted EPS -2.69 0.58 0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:18 pm
