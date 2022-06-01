Prima Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 0.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in March 2022 up 0.38% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 371.38% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022 down 299.12% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.

Prima Ind shares closed at 29.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.10% returns over the last 6 months and 41.46% over the last 12 months.