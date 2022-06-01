Prima Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore, up 0.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prima Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.96 crore in March 2022 up 0.38% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 371.38% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022 down 299.12% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.
Prima Ind shares closed at 29.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.10% returns over the last 6 months and 41.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prima Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.96
|5.17
|4.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.96
|5.17
|4.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.16
|--
|5.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|0.07
|0.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|1.41
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.37
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.20
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|2.50
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.27
|--
|-2.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.61
|0.63
|0.87
|Other Income
|0.11
|--
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.50
|0.63
|0.95
|Interest
|0.06
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.56
|0.63
|0.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.56
|0.63
|0.95
|Tax
|0.34
|0.23
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.90
|0.40
|1.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.90
|0.40
|1.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.90
|0.40
|1.07
|Equity Share Capital
|10.79
|10.79
|10.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.69
|0.58
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-2.69
|0.58
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.69
|0.58
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-2.69
|0.58
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited