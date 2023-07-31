Prima Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, up 14.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in June 2023 up 14.25% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 348.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

Prima Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Prima Ind shares closed at 13.95 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.77% returns over the last 6 months and -47.56% over the last 12 months.