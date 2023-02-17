 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prima Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, down 54.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prima Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 54.73% from Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 91.18% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

Prima Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.34 1.74 5.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.34 1.74 5.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.12 -0.15 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- 1.41
Employees Cost 0.36 0.39 0.37
Depreciation 0.25 0.25 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 2.50
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.58 1.41 --
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.16 0.63
Other Income 0.01 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.16 0.63
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 -0.16 0.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 -0.16 0.63
Tax -- -- 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 -0.16 0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 -0.16 0.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.04 -0.16 0.40
Equity Share Capital 10.79 10.79 10.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 -0.15 0.58
Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.15 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 -0.15 0.58
Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.15 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited