Prima Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, down 54.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 54.73% from Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 91.18% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.