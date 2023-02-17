English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Prima Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, down 54.73% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prima Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 54.73% from Rs. 5.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 91.18% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 65.06% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

    Prima Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.

    Prima Ind shares closed at 16.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.47% returns over the last 6 months and -40.86% over the last 12 months.

    Prima Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.341.745.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.341.745.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.12-0.150.07
    Power & Fuel----1.41
    Employees Cost0.360.390.37
    Depreciation0.250.250.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----2.50
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.581.41--
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.03-0.160.63
    Other Income0.010.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04-0.160.63
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.04-0.160.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.04-0.160.63
    Tax----0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.04-0.160.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.04-0.160.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.04-0.160.40
    Equity Share Capital10.7910.7910.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.03-0.150.58
    Diluted EPS0.03-0.150.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.03-0.150.58
    Diluted EPS0.03-0.150.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Prima Ind #Prima Industries #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am