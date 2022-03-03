Prima Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, up 4.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in December 2021 up 4.04% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021 down 64.36% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021 down 36.15% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020.

Prima Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2020.

Prima Ind shares closed at 25.95 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)