Prima Agro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore, down 23.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore in September 2022 down 23.77% from Rs. 4.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 63.18% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2022 down 53.79% from Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2021.

Prima Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2021.

Prima Agro shares closed at 27.45 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and -27.28% over the last 12 months.